M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,799 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Stock Up 1.3 %

RVLV opened at $14.84 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

