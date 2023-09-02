Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CFO Acquires $24,999.60 in Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Henry purchased 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Myomo Stock Performance

Myomo stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Myomo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 106.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Myomo in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

