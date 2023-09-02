Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 274 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $88.45. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.