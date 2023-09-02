Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.