Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $491.17 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.92 and a 200 day moving average of $412.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

