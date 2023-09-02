Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,393 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $202,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 131,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 101,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 62,659 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $417.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

