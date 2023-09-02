Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

