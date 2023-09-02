Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after buying an additional 7,066,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after buying an additional 1,651,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.5 %

IR stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.