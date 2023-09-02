Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.74 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.8 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

