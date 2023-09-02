Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,287 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Lear worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lear by 847.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.64.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $145.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.11 and its 200 day moving average is $138.70. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lear’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,132 shares of company stock worth $6,321,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

