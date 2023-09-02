Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordstrom news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.30.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

