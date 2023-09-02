NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NYSE NOV opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 433.0% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,393,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,807 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

