nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.36

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 121780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

nVent Electric Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,879 shares of company stock worth $473,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

