Nvwm LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $648,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 101,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 62,659 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average of $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

