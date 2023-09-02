Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $93.00 at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $80.94. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,139 shares of company stock worth $670,006 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 87,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $320,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

