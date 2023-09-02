Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) CFO Buys $92,000.00 in Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,181.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ORN opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ORN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
