Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Specifically, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,226 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $416,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,989,673 shares of company stock valued at $55,012,649 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,250,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

