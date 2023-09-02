Paula R. Meyer Sells 500 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $85,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $170.84 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.24 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $502.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.21 and a 200 day moving average of $170.54.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth $517,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

