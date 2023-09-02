PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 108.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT opened at $13.44 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

