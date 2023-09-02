Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (PNGAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on November 6th

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Monday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $12.27 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

