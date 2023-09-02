Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (PNGAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on November 6th

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Monday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $12.27 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.59.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
