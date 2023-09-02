POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

POET Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

POET Technologies stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. POET Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POET Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POET. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of POET Technologies by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,767,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in POET Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in POET Technologies by 1,027.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

