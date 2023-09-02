Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.65. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1,234,951 shares.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSNY. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

