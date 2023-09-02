Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.65. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1,234,951 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter.

PSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $63,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

