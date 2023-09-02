Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Pool worth $109,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Shares of POOL opened at $368.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.08.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

