Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ROM opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

