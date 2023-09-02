Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,900 ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 229.3% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 512,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 357,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 275,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 156,455 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

