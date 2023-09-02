Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,877 JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 513,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPUS opened at $98.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.28. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $469.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

