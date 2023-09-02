Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $568,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,511,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.