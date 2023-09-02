Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $585,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4,228.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 260,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after buying an additional 254,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,083,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $855.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

