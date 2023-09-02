Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $606,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

RNP stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.