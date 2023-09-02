Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BAM opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Scotiabank began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAM

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.