Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $580,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTMC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $407.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

