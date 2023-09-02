Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Activity

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.05 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 20.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,185,874.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at $18,185,874.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,880 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.