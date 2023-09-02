Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,838 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in uniQure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in uniQure by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

uniQure stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

