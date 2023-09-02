Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 164.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after buying an additional 4,412,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 148.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 75.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,004 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ASX. HSBC lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $8.27 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.