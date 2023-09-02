Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 533,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.69.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

