Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,271 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,177,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,177,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 961,084 shares of company stock worth $24,996,257. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

