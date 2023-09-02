Profund Advisors LLC Buys 145 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.45.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.27.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

