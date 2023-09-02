Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,897 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CL opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.