Profund Advisors LLC Buys 420 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,039,000 after buying an additional 631,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $19,374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BOX by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 590,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,910 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

