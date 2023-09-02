Profund Advisors LLC Buys 54,526 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 164.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

ASE Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.27 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.