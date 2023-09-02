Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,578 Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter valued at $3,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 26.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 388.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 65,587 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Xencor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 44.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 112.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

