Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in EQT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

