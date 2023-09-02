Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE RIO opened at $63.86 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

