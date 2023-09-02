Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after acquiring an additional 94,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $858,070,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,769,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,626,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

