Profund Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

