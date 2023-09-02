Profund Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

