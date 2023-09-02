Profund Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Perrigo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Up 3.3 %

PRGO stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -259.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.