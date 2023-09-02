Profund Advisors LLC Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

EW stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,009 shares of company stock worth $11,288,854. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

