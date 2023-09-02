Profund Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,353,900. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

